    India

    Raj Thackeray meets Amit Shah ahead of Lok Sabha polls

    The Hawk
    March19/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Raj Thackeray's strategic meeting with Amit Shah hints at a potential BJP-MNS alliance for Lok Sabha polls, signaling a major shift in Maharashtra's political landscape.

    New Delhi: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday in an indication that the BJP is looking to ally with him for the Lok Sabha polls to boost its alliance in the western state.

    Thackeray, who arrived here on Monday, was joined by BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde when he met Shah.

    If the alliance is sealed, the MNS may be given one seat to contest from Mumbai, the Maharashtra capital where his cousin Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction enjoys some influence.

    Raj Thackeray had parted ways with the Shiv Sena, when it was undivided, due to his differences with his cousin. However, his MNS could not make much impact even though he is seen as a powerful orator and enjoys a certain following.

    His controversial comments against north Indians in the past had drawn sharp criticism from leaders from various political parties, including the BJP.

    —PTI

