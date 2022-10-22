Raj Mahajan Celebrated His 45th Birthday On Stage At Diwali Mela During Singing Performance At Express Greens Society

Ghaziabad (The Hawk): Prominent musician Raj Mahajan celebrated his 45th Birthday on stage at Diwali Mela during performance. He performed various songs on stage. Singers Dheeraj Bhandari, Preet B and Harsha also performed on stage in Express Greens Society in Vaishali.

Ashwani Rajput (Vice President, Moxx Music Private Limited) and Raj Mahajan’s wife Deepti Mahajan planned a surprise along with co-performers and brought a cake on stage. EGAOA President Sunil Gupta also joined the cake cutting ceremony.

EGAOA President Sunil Gupta said, “We are working with full energy and we are committed to make this society an idle society for others. I am happy to be a part of Raj Mahajan’s celebration.”

The crowd and the residents of the society enjoyed the singing as well as performance of the co-singers and folk dance troupe. As reported, the event was a great success which created history at Express Greens Society. For your information, “Raj Mahajan name was rumored in headlines as was one of the most probable contestants in Bigg Boss 10”. He has been host of his nationally broadcasted TV Show “Music Masti with Raj Mahajan”. Raj Mahajan has also started a YouTube Channel where he uploads his vlogs.