    Raipur airhostess’ killer hangs self in Mumbai Police lock-up

    Pankaj Sharma
    September8/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Mumbai: Vikram Atwal, the prime accused in the killing of a trainee airhostess Rupal Ogrey of Raipur, Chhattisgarh on September 3, has allegedly ended life by hanging himself in the police lockup, hours before he was to be produced before a court for extending his police remand, officials said here on Friday.

    Atwal, 40, was nabbed early on Monday by a team of the Powai Police Station, barely hours after he had slit the throat of Ogrey, 24, at her posh home in Marol, Andheri east.

    A resident of Tunga in the Marol area, he was due to be produced before a court on Friday afternoon for extension of his custodial remand.

    Early in the day, he had gone to the lock-up toilet and then did not come out for long, after which the police broke the door and found him hanging there with his own clothes from a pipe.

    Atwal’s family comprising his wife and two daughters have been informed of his death and further investigations are underway. 

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Crime news Homicide case Custodial death Chhattisgarh crime Trainee airhostess murder Suicide in police custody Marol incident
