Rain, thunderstorms likely in J&K today

The weather was cloudy in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Monday that light rain or thunderstorms are likely during the next 24 hours.

"Generally cloudy sky with chances of light rain/thunderstorms likely in J&K during next 24 hours," said an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department.

Srinagar had 7.9, Pahalgam 3 and Gulmarg 0.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 0.5, Kargil 3.6 and Leh minus 2.5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 16.3, Katra 14, Batote 9, Banihal 7.5 and Bhaderwah 6.3 as the minimum temperature. IANS