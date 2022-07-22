Railways operated 2,359 Kisan Rails since 2020

New Delhi: The Railways have operated 2,359 Kisan Rails since the start of the service in 2020 and transported 7.9 lakh tonnes of perishables.





In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Kisan Rail transported the 7.9 lakh tonnes of perishables between August 7, 2020 and June 30, 2022.





The minister said while 455 services were operational in 2020-21, 1,841 ran in 2021-22 and 63 so far in 2022-23.





The most number of services were from Maharashtra with 353 in 2020-21 and 1,434 in 2021-22, he said. —PTI