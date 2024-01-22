Rahul Gandhi stopped from entering Assam shrine, Cong workers staging sit-in

Amidst the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress faces a hurdle as Rahul Gandhi is denied entry to the revered Batadrava Than shrine in Assam. A sit-in protest ensues, challenging the restrictions imposed by security officials and shrine management. Congress leaders, including K C Venugopal, express discontent, questioning the disparity in treatment.

As part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Congress leaders took to the streets. Staged a sit in outside the revered Batadrava Than pilgrimage site, in Assam. The protest began after security officials denied entry to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at the shrine.



Initially Gandhi faced disappointment until the management of Batadrava Than intervened and allowed him to enter the premises after 3 pm coinciding with the conclusion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.



Responding to this incident Congress leader K C Venugopal raised a question when asked by the media about Assams Batadrava Than management restricting Gandhis visit until a time. He asked, "If everyone else is going, then why not Rahul Gandhi?"



This development comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged Rahul Gandhi on Sunday not to visit Batadrava on January 22 which is considered as Srimanta Sankardevas birthplace. Sarma emphasized that there should be no comparison, between Lord Ram and the medieval age Vaishnav saint who is highly revered in our state.

—Input from Agencies