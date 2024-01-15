Rahul Gandhi Engages with Manipur Residents on Day 2 of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Rahul Gandhi connects with Manipur residents during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, walking through Sekmai and engaging with locals. Day 2 witnessed enthusiastic support along the route, highlighting the yatra's mission for a harmonious and equitable India. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh shared insights into the day's events, including flag hoisting and the yatra's itinerary.

Imphal: On the second day of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi commenced the journey from Sekmai in Manipur. Interacting with enthusiastic locals who had gathered along the route to extend their greetings, Gandhi, aboard a specially designed Volvo bus, also took the opportunity to walk a distance, engaging with people and inquiring about their concerns.





The yatra, marked by the presence of numerous women and children lining the route, witnessed cheers and support for Gandhi as the bus navigated through various bustling areas. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared details on the day's events, stating, "Day 2 of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra commenced bright and early at 7:30 am with the traditional flag hoisting by Seva Dal at the campsite. PCC President of Manipur, @meghachandra_k, hoisted the flag."





Ramesh further explained the yatra's itinerary, noting, "The journey will progress from Sekmai to Kangpokpi and then Senapati in Manipur before eventually concluding in Nagaland by night." The yatra, initiated in Manipur, aims to present a new vision for India, focusing on harmony, brotherhood, and equity while condemning hatred, violence, and monopoly.

During a rally marking the launch of the over-6,700-km yatra, Gandhi, along with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur amidst ethnic violence. They pledged to ensure justice for the affected people. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is set to traverse 100 Lok Sabha constituencies across 15 states, covering 6,713 km, primarily by buses and foot, culminating in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.

