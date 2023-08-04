Rahul Gandhi defamation case chronology

New Delhi: On Friday, the Supreme Court postponed Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case from 2019 involving his comment about the Modi family name, allowing him to regain his seat in the Lok Sabha. Here is how the events of the case unfolded: "Why do all the thieves, be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, or Narendra Modi, have Modi as a common surname?" Rahul Gandhi asked at an electoral rally in Kolar, Karnataka, on April 13, 2019. Purnesh Modi, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Surat, sues Rahul Gandhi for libel on April 15.

* Rahul Gandhi will make his initial court appearance in the matter in the Surat metropolitan court on July 7, 2019.

On March 23, 2023, a Surat metropolitan court found Rahul Gandhi guilty of defamation and handed down a two-year prison term.—Inputs from Agencies