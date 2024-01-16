Rahul Gandhi Confident on Seat-Sharing Resolution, Predicts Victory for I.N.D.I.A Coalition in Upcoming LS Polls

Rahul Gandhi's Optimism on I.N.D.I.A Coalition Resolving Seat-Sharing Issues for Lok Sabha 2024. The Congress leader emphasizes mutual respect and ideological alignment among I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders, dismissing media exaggerations. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra progresses, addressing concerns in Delhi, Punjab, UP, and West Bengal.

Chiephobozou (Nagaland): In a press conference held in Nagaland during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed optimism on Tuesday that the seat-sharing issues within the I.N.D.I.A bloc would be successfully resolved. He confidently asserted that the coalition, characterized as an ideological formation in opposition to the RSS and BJP, would triumph over the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls scheduled for this year.



Gandhi emphasized the mutual respect and affection prevailing among the leaders of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, describing it as an ideological formation staunchly opposed to the BJP-RSS ideology. He assured the public that discussions on seat sharing were progressing well and that the matters at hand were not overly complex.



"We are in conversation with our partners. The issue of seat sharing is being taken up. Those discussions are ongoing and I think they are going quite well. Let us see where those discussions end," Gandhi stated.



Responding to media reports suggesting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's discontent after a recent meeting of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, Gandhi dismissed them as an overplay by the media. He emphasized the existing mutual respect and affection between the leaders, urging the media not to spotlight isolated issues.



"The media overplays these things. By raising one issue, you (media) make that the main issue. There is mutual respect and affection between the leaders of the INDIA formation," Gandhi remarked.



Highlighting the ideological stance of the I.N.D.I.A bloc against the BJP-RSS, Gandhi expressed confidence that any minor issues within the coalition would be resolved, and together they would effectively challenge and defeat the BJP in the upcoming elections.



As discussions on seat sharing continue, certain states like Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal have become focal points of contention among the I.N.D.I.A bloc partners. Nevertheless, Gandhi remained steadfast in his belief that the opposition alliance would emerge victorious in the Lok Sabha polls, expected to take place in April-May.



"I see the I.N.D.I.A bloc placed very well in taking on the BJP in 2024," he affirmed.



The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, commenced in Thoubal, Manipur, on January 14 and reached Nagaland on Monday evening. The yatra is slated to traverse 6,713 km, passing through 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in 15 states, using various modes of transportation, and is expected to conclude in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.

—Input from Agencies