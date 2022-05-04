Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Welcomes Prime Minister

New Delhi (The Hawk) : Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II of Denmark received Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today at the hostoric Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen.

Prime Minister felicitated Her Majesty on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of her accession to the throne of Denmark.

Prime Minister briefed her on the increasing momentum in India - Denmark ties in recent years, particularly the Green Strategic Partnership. He also lauded the role of the Danish Royal Family in furthering social causes.

Prime Minister thanked Her Majesty for the warm reception and hospitality extended to him.