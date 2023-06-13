PWD official's car killed three farmers

Kanpur: In the town of Bilhaur, Kanpur, three farmers were allegedly killed when a car driven by a PWD official mowed them over.

The three elderly farmers, all residents of Billhaur, were standing on the side of the Lucknow-Etawah road on Monday evening when the car ran over them leading to their on the spot death, police said.

The preliminary investigation pointed to Pandey's carelessness, as he had been drinking before getting behind the wheel.

The car is registered in the name of a junior engineer of the PWD Ayodhya but was driven by Pandey at the time of the incident.

Surendra Singh, the SHO of Bilhaur, said that preliminary probe revealed that Pandey was under the influence of alcohol while he was driving.

Pandey was on his way to Ayodhya from Kanpur Dehat, where he had just dropped off the junior engineer's family in Sikandara, when he lost control of the vehicle.

“We suspect that Pandey was driving the vehicle rashly and negligently when the fatal accident took place, ” the SHO said.—Inputs from Agencies