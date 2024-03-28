Pushkar Singh Dhami visits Nanakmatta Gurdwara, pays tribute to Kar Seva Pramukh

Chief Minister visits Nanakmatta Gurdwara following Baba Tarsem Singh's murder. Urgent action directed with a Special Investigation Team formed. Uttarakhand Police intensifies search for culprits in high-profile case.

Nanakmatta (Uttarakhand): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Nanakmatta Gurdwara camp on Thursday and paid tribute to Kar Seva Pramukh, Baba Tarsem Singh.

Kar Seva Pramukh was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants around 6:30 am on Thursday.

Along with the Chief Minister, Lok Sabha candidate Ajay Bhatt was also present.

According to the police, Baba Tarsem Singh was rushed to the hospital in Khatima after being shot but was declared dead by doctors. Police officials have also contacted central agencies to share useful input, and a massive search operation is underway to nab the culprits. The state police are confident of solving the murder.

Uttarakhand, Director General of Police, Abhinav Kumar, said, "We received information around 7 am today that between 6:15-6:30 am, two masked assailants entered Nanakmatta Gurdwara and shot Kar Seva Pramukh Baba Tarsem Singh. He was rushed to the hospital in Khatima. But I have received input that he succumbed to his injuries."

"This is a very serious matter...Senior officials have reached the spot. SSP is already there. DIG Kumaon is also reaching there, he will inspect the scene of the crime and speak to the locals. He will try to assess the situation there. For the investigation of the incident, Police Headquarters has formed an SIT; this will comprise officials of the STF and local police," he added.

DGP Abhinav Kumar also said that the case is being investigated on top priority and minutely.

"The STF has been told to keep this as their top priority and probe all angles minutely. We have to not only identify the assailants but also the bigger conspiracy behind this murder, if any. We have also contacted the central agencies to share useful input related to this matter with us. I assure you that we will solve this matter soon and take strict action," said the DGP.



Taking cognizance of Nanakmatta Gurdwara Kar Seva Pramukh, Baba Tarsem Singh's murder, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the DGP Uttarakhand to take immediate and strict action against the culprits.

The Chief Minister said that an SIT has been formed to investigate this incident and strict instructions have been given to the senior police officers to arrest these murderers, enemies of society and humanity, as soon as possible.

Ahead of this, Uttarakhand Police Headquarters had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising officials of the Special Task Force and local police, hours after the killing of Baba Tarsem Singh, on Thursday morning.

Additional police forces have also been deployed in the Nanakmatta area of Udham Singh Nagar district to maintain peace and police have appealed to the Sikh community to maintain peace.

Meanwhile, SDM Khatima Ravindra Singh Bisht said that the law and order situation is normal in the area.

—ANI