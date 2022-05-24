    Menu
    States & UTs

    Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla removed from cabinet

    author-img
    The Hawk
    May24/ 2022

    Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said he has shunted out Health Minister Vijay Singla from the state cabinet. Mann said he took the decision after learning that the minister was allegedly demanding one percent commission for tenders. Police have been directed to register a case against him. I am taking strict action against the minister. I am removing him from the cabinet, the chief minister said in a video message. Mann further claimed that Singla had admitted to wrongdoings.—PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Vijay Singla removed from cabinet PunjabBhagwant Mann
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in