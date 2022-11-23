Punjab Governor is contacted by the Korean ambassador

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Chang Jae-bok, the ambassador of Korea to India, paid Banwarilal Purohit, the governor of Punjab and administrator of Chandigarh, a courtesy call on Wednesday at Punjab Raj Bhawan and expressed important interest in promoting cultural and educational exchanges.

Purohit welcomed the Korean delegation with open arms and argued for closer ties between the two nations. As the Chairman of the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), he recommended fostering intercultural interchange through programmes and ensured that cultural troupes from India's five northern states would be accommodated.

The Governor informed the envoy about Punjab's business-friendly climate and one-window clearance process for investments, and he proposed that the Korean manufacturing sector would find the state to be a highly excellent location for establishing its facilities.

By establishing economic links and cooperative businesses in Chandigarh and Punjab, he invited them to be the initiative's primary partner.

Various Indian students studying in Korea are being offered study scholarships, according to Ambassador Chang Jae-bok.

He claimed that "Korea on the Move" is being held in Chandigarh by the Korean embassy.

An event called "Korea On the Move" is being organised by the embassy with the goal of promoting mutual understanding and reciprocal benefits in a variety of areas, including the promotion of Korean investment and business in the state, boosting cultural interactions, and expanding tourism opportunities.

The embassy intends to organise the "Korea-Chandigarh Business Collaboration Forum" with the CII and the "Korea Fair in Chandigarh" at the Elante Mall in an effort to promote stronger economic cooperation as part of "Korea On the Move."

According to him, Indian audiences are becoming more and more interested in Korean pop music, drama, and movies, showing a great deal of cross-cultural interest.

