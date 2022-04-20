Punjab's Moga district becomes COVID-19 free

Moga: After four people recovered from COVID-19 in Moga, the district has become coronavirus free, informed KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab on Thursday.

"There were 4 Corona positive cases who were kept in isolation for 14 days. Now, they have been tested twice and are now negative. District Moga is COVID-free now," the official tweeted.

"They are all TJ's and belong to Maharashtra--14 in all. They will be kept in Deaddiction and Rehabilitation Centre at Village Janer, which is closed now. This one is totally away from habitation. No one will object. Once the Inter-State borders open, they will be sent back," he said in another tweet.

According to the Health Ministry, Punjab so far has recorded 251 cases of coronavirus, out of which 49 have been cured and 16 have lost their lives. (ANI)