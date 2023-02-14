Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi pays tribute to soldiers who died

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the CRPF soldiers who were killed in a terrorist attack on their convoy in Pulwama on this day in 2019.

He tweeted, "Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India." A suicide bomber crashed his vehicle into the CRPF convoy, killing almost 40 personnel.

The Indian Air Force launched a retaliatory attack against terrorist training camps in Balakot, Pakistan.