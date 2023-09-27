Protest against Sri Lankan gang assaulting TN fishermen

Chennai: The fishermen of Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu have protested against an incident where five of their colleagues were allegedly assaulted by a Sri Lankan gang in mid sea.



R.K. Arumukhan, the fishermen association's leader of Nagapattinam, called upon the Tamil Nadu government to immediately intervene in the issue and to take it up with the Centre.



He said the five fishermen from Nagapattinam who had gone out to the sea on Monday night were attacked by the gang who also stole their belongings which includeed expensive GPS equipment, 500 kg of fish and fishing nets.

Arumukhan also warned that fishermen across all the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu will not venture into sea if their security is not ensured.



The injured fishermen have been admitted to Nagapattinam government medical college hospital.



The Vedaranyam Marine Police station has commenced an investigation into the incident.



This was the second such incident in the past three days in which fishermen from Tamil Nadu were assaulted and their belongings robbed in mid sea.



A fisherman from Ramanathapuram had suffered injuries on his leg allegedly by stone pelting allegedly by the Sri Lankan Navy near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).



Martin, a fisherman from Ramanathapuram, told IANS: "We are scared to go to the sea. After the economic recession in Sri Lanka, several youngsters have become robbers and are reaching the sea and trying to assault and rob fishermen. We request the government of Tamil Nadu and the Centre to immediately intervene in the matter and to bring up a lasting solution to this issue. “

