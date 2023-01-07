Promote Self-Employment Use Local Resources

Prem Prakash Upadhyay

Bageshwar (The Hawk): The two-day village development planning training for Panchayat representatives started in the block auditorium.

The Panchayat representatives were informed about the plans of the Department of Agriculture and Horticulture and motivated to increase self-employment in the villages using local resources. The training was inaugurated by Block Pramukh Pushpa Devi and BDO Alok Bhandari.

Chief Instructor Vibhu Krishna“asked the Panchayat officials and Panchayat representatives were asked to contact the departments to make plans for village development. Chief instructor Subodh Goyal provided information about Beej Gram Yojana.

He said under this scheme, improved seeds are provided to the farmers. He motivated farmers to get soil health cards, promote organic farming and get Kisan Credit Cards. With the help of the Horticulture Department, asked to increase the production of marigold flowers in the villages.

Commercial cultivation of marigold will increase their profit.

Some of the village heads who attended the training described the wages given under MNREGA as very low. The complained that people did not want to work for just Rs.210. VPDO Gaurav Kumar, Neha Khetwal, Bhaskar Pathak, Bhagwat Singh Rawat, Sanjay Shah, Anjali Adhikari, Deepak Petshali etc were present on this occasion?