    Prominent bhajan singer Anuradha Paudwal joins BJP in Delhi

    March16/ 2024
    The Padma Shri awardee's entry into politics marked by a press conference alongside BJP's senior leaders, including Arun Singh and Anil Baluni, highlights her commitment to contributing to the party and the nation.

    New Delhi: Noted Bollywood singer Anuradha Paudwal joined the BJP here on Saturday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

    Addressing a joint press conference with BJP leaders at the party's headquarters, Paudwal praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said she was happy to join the party led by him.

    The famous playback singer, who was conferred the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award, joined the BJP in the presence of its senior leaders, including national general secretary Arun Singh and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni.

