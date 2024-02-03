Professor and 5 Students Detained Over 'Ramleela' Play Depicting 'Sita Smoking' at Pune University

Amidst a heated clash between ABVP and Lalit Kala Kendra students at Pune University, a controversial 'Ramleela' play sparks debates on artistic expression and religious sensitivities.

Pune: A professor and five students from Pune University have recently been arrested for organizing a play called 'Ramleela.' This play, presented by the Lalit Kala Kendra reportedly contained dialogues and scenes that were deemed objectionable and offensive to sentiments. It focused on the conversations among actors involved in 'Ramleela.'



There was a clash between members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and students from Pune Universitys Lalit Kala Kendra over this play. This led to police intervention.



After receiving a complaint from Harshvardhan Harpude, an ABVP representative the police filed a case against Dr. Pravin Bhole, who heads the Lalit Kala Kendra department along with students Bhavesh Patil, Jay Pednekar, Prathamesh Sawant, Rishikesh Dalvi and Yash Chikhle. They were charged under section 295 (A) of the Indian Penal Code for hurting religious sentiments.



According to the First Information Report (FIR) during the play there was a portrayal of Sita, by an artist smoking a cigarette and using offensive language. When ABVP members objected and tried to halt the performance it is alleged that the artists responded by taunting them and getting physically aggressive as mentioned in the FIR.

The occurrence has ignited discussions regarding the freedom of expression the importance of respecting religious beliefs and how universities can encourage a variety of viewpoints.

