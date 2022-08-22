Priyanshu Joshi & Vandna Farswan Crowned As Mr & Miss Dehradun

Dehradun (The Hawk): Mr & Miss Dehradun 2022 Sash Ceremony was organized by Himalayan Buzz at Hotel Marbella on Rajpur Road today.

During the show, the title of Mr & Miss Dehradun was presented to Priyanshu Joshi & Vandna Farswan. Other titles were also presented to the participants wherein Geeta Joshi was awarded the title of Mrs. Uttarakhand 2022, Parul Arya was crowned as Mrs. Uttarakhand Classic 2022, and Saurabh Pandey was presented with the title of Mr. Kumaon 2022.

The jury members of the fashion pageant were Mr. Earth 2017, Abhishek Kapoor, and Makeup Artists Kavita Negi, Muskan Limbu, and Ayushi Thapa. Speaking about the pageant, Organiser Gauraveshwar Singh said, “Such fashion pageant aims to provide a platform for young fashion enthusiasts to showcase their talents. This unique opportunity not only enables emerging talented models to debut themselves but also provides them with exposure in the public domain.”

Also present on the occasion were Miss Dehradun 2021 Mahima Negi and Mr Dehradun 2021 Dhananjay Chauhan.