Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, criticises government of 'protecting' WFI chief Brij Bhushan

New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a representative for the Congress party, met with the striking wrestlers at Jantar Mantar on Saturday and voiced her support for them. She also accused the government of "protecting" WFI chairman Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment claim made by female grapplers.

The Congress general secretary also called for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief's ouster from the post so that he is unable to "exert pressure" on the wrestlers and hamper their careers.

Priyanka Gandhi went to Jantar Mantar in the morning and talked to the wrestlers. Later that day, she was going to take part in a number of election campaign events in Karnataka.—Inputs from Agencies