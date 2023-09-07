Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 20th ASEAN-India Summit

New Delhi [India]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 20th ASEAN-India Summit, emphasizing the strong partnership between India and ASEAN as they enter their fourth decade of collaboration.

Co-chairing the summit with President Joko Widodo, Prime Minister Modi commended the organization of the event and extended his gratitude to President Widodo and the capable leadership of ASEAN.

PM Modi posted on X, “We had productive discussions on enhancing closer cooperation in key areas to further human empowerment”

In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Modi offered heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia, who recently assumed office, and welcomed Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão of Timor-Leste as an observer in the meeting.

PM Modi said, “Our partnership is entering its fourth decade. In this regard, co-chairing the India-ASEAN Summit brings me great pleasure. For the splendid organization of this summit, I heartily congratulate and express my gratitude to President Widoḍo. I also extend my congratulations to the capable leadership of the ASEAN group. I offer my heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister His Excellency Hun Manet of Cambodia for recently assuming office. I also welcome Prime Minister His Excellency Xanana Gusmão of Timor-Leste as an Observer in this meeting”.

Highlighting the historical and geographical connections between India and ASEAN, PM Modi underscored the shared values, regional unity, and mutual belief in a multipolar world that binds the two entities.

He reiterated India's strong support for ASEAN centrality and its outlook on the Indo-Pacific, acknowledging ASEAN as a prominent pillar of India's Act East Policy.

Last year, India celebrated the India-ASEAN Friendship Year, elevating the relationship to a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.' Prime Minister Modi emphasized the continuous progress and resilience of the partnership, even in the face of global uncertainties.

The theme of this year's ASEAN Summit, 'ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth,' reflects the significance of ASEAN's voice in global affairs. India shares this sentiment with its G-20 Presidency theme, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'one earth, one family, one future.’

“This is a testament to the strength and resilience of our relationship. The theme of this year's ASEAN Summit is 'ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth.' ASEAN matters because here everyone's voice is heard, and ASEAN is the epicenter of growth because the ASEAN region plays a crucial role in global development”, said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi acknowledged that the 21st century belongs to Asia and stressed the need to build a rule-based post-COVID world order.

He expressed the importance of the free and open Indo-Pacific and elevating the voice of the Global South for the common good.

The Prime Minister concluded by reaffirming India's commitment to working alongside ASEAN countries, including Singapore as the Country Coordinator, and the upcoming Chair, Lao PDR, to strengthen the future of India and the ASEAN region.

Prime Minister Modi said, “The progress of a free and open Indo-Pacific and elevating the Voice of Global South is in the common interest of all. I believe that today's discussions will lead to new resolutions for strengthening the future of India and the ASEAN region. Country Coordinator Singapore, upcoming Chair Lao PDR, and with all of you, India is committed to working shoulder to shoulder with you”.

Following the summit, Prime Minister Modi also participated in the East Asia Summit held in Jakarta, where discussions focused on enhancing closer cooperation in key areas to empower humanity and promote a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, posted on X, “Imparting further dynamism to India’s Act East policy! PM Narendra Modi, participated in the 18th East Asia Summit in Jakarta today. In his address, the PM highlighted convergence on the vision for Indo-Pacific between India & ASEAN and underscored that ASEAN is the focal point of Quad’s vision. PM called for strengthening multilateralism and ensuring a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific.”

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was established on August 8, 1967, in Bangkok, Thailand, with the signing of the ASEAN Declaration (Bangkok Declaration) by the Founding Fathers of ASEAN: Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.

