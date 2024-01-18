Prime Minister Modi Unveils Commemorative Stamps and International Book on Lord Ram

Prime Minister Modi unveils captivating commemorative stamps and an international book, celebrating the rich symbolism of Lord Ram's narrative. The artistic renditions showcase the beauty of the Ram Temple, key deities, and the perfect harmony of Panchabhutas. As preparations unfold for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya, the global resonance of Lord Ram becomes evident through stamps contributed by over 20 countries, emphasizing unity in diversity.

New Delhi: In a significant event on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed commemorative postage stamps dedicated to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and a book featuring stamps from countries worldwide honoring Lord Ram. The six stamps, adorned with intricate designs, showcase key elements such as the Ram Temple, the verse 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari,' the sun, the Saryu River, and sculptures in the temple vicinity.





The stamps feature depictions of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, along with iconic figures and symbols from Lord Ram's narrative, including Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj, and Ma Shabri. The addition of gold leaf detailing on the sun rays and chaupai enhances the stamps, providing them with a majestic touch.



A symbolic representation of the five physical elements, known as 'Panchabhutas'—sky, air, fire, earth, and water—can be observed in various design elements, symbolizing the perfect harmony of Panchamahabhutas essential for all manifestations.





The accompanying 48-page book aims to highlight Lord Ram's international appeal and features stamps from over 20 countries, including the USA, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Cambodia, and organizations like the UN.





The nations contributing to the book are Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Cambodia, Canada, Czech Republic, Fiji, Gibraltar, Guyana, Grenada, India, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Nepal, New Zealand, Singapore, Srilanka, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Thailand, Togo, United Nations, and the USA.





Further, Prime Minister Modi is set to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the grand Ayodhya temple on January 22. The ceremony involves the enshrining of an idol of Lord Ram in the temple's sanctum sanctorum. The rituals for this ceremony commenced on Tuesday and will span seven days. Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations for the event, organized by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

