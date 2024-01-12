    Menu
    Prime Minister Modi Commemorates Swami Vivekananda's Birth Anniversary with Heartfelt Tributes

    The Hawk
    January12/ 2024
    PM Modi Commemorates Swami Vivekananda's Birth Anniversary, Emphasizes Global Impact on Indian Spirituality. The 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, inaugurated by Modi, aligns with Vivekananda's ideals, inspiring youth nationwide.

    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed heartfelt tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, acknowledging the profound impact of the spiritual leader in showcasing Indian spirituality and culture globally.


    In a post on X, Modi emphasized the enduring influence of Swami Vivekananda's dynamic and energetic ideas, asserting that they will continue to serve as a source of inspiration for the youth. Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary is commemorated as the National Youth Day.

    Later today, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, Maharashtra. This annual festival, coinciding with Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, draws the participation of youth from across the nation.

    —Input from Agencies

