Prime Minister is ecstatic about the 3.5-fold increase in the export of musical instruments

New Delhi (The Hawk): More than 3.5 times as many musical instruments were exported from India in the first nine months of 2022-23 compared to the same period in 2013-2014.

The Commerce Ministry said on Twitter last Wednesday that exports had risen to Rs 172 crore from April to September of this fiscal year, from Rs 49 crore in the previous fiscal year.

While forwarding the tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the following statement: "This is cause for optimism. The increasing interest in Indian music suggests a promising future for the industry as a whole."

(Inputs from Agencies)