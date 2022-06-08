Prez Kovind To Visit Atal Tunnel In Himachal On June 11

Shimla: President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in Shimla on June 11 to visit the Atal Tunnel, which has become an attraction for tourists from around the world. Kullu DC, Ashutosh Garg said that the district administration has started preparing for the arrival of the President and instructions are being issued to the officers of various departments here.

“Instructions have also been issued to the police administration to prepare the road map so that the tourists coming here do not have to face any problems,” he added.

A plan is being devised to improve the traffic system from Manali to Sissu in Lahaul Valley. These days the city of Manali is crowded with tourists. A plan is being prepared on how the presidential convoy should pass through here. The President will reach Manali on June 11 at 11 a.m. Kovind will reach Sissu helipad in Lahaul via helicopter and from there he will travel by vehicle to see the Atal Tunnel. At the entrance, senior BRO officials will brief about the tunnel and after that the President will leave for Delhi.—IANS