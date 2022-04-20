Prestige issue for RaGa:Winning all 7 assembly seats in Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram: For Rahul Gandhi ensuring victory in all the seven assembly constituencies that comes under his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency has become a prestige issue.

"Yes, he is leaving nothing to chance and he is going to be there to ensure that not a single seat goes to the Left because in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he won with a staggering record breaking victory margin of 4,31 lakh votes that came from the seven assembly constituencies," said a top Congress leader who did not wished to be identified.



The seven assembly constituencies are spread over three districts -- three each in Wayanad (Kalpetta, Manathavady and Sultan Battery); Malappuram (Wandoor, Nilambur and Eranadu) and one in Kozhikode (Thiruvambady).







Elections to the 140 member Kerala Assembly is scheduled on April 6.



In the 2016 assembly polls, four went to the Left, and three to the Congress-led UDF.



On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi faced the sweltering heat as he began his road show from Manathavady but by noon he covered all the three assembly constituencies in Wayanad district. Later in the day he is scheduled to touch down at the other ones -- all this in his third phase of campaigning in Kerala.He had reserved his campaign and road shows in his district till the last phase. The latest news is that his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is arriving on Sunday -- on the final day of the campaign to join him, for one last round of campaigning.

Her two-day campaign in the central and southern districts of the state had given a huge boost to the Congress-led UDF.



--IANS

