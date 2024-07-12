BSI Organises Sensitisation Programme

Dehradun (The Hawk): Under the guidance of Sh Saurabh Tiwari, Head, Dehradun Branch office, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted comprehensive sensitisation programme on 12.07.2024 for officials of the Women Empowerment and Child Development, Dehradun at Azim Premji foundation hall, Dehradun. The event focused on Indian Standards and Quality Control Orders to enhance awareness and implementation of quality standards in department specific.

The program was inaugurated by Shri Jitendra Kumar, district program officer, Shri Bhavik Rajgor Assistant Director & Head, BIS, Dehradun. More than 70 participants from the department of child development were present physically and more than 50 CDPOs and Supervisors joined the program. Shri Bhavik Rajgor emphasized the importance of adhering to Indian Standards to ensure the safety, durability, and quality of infrastructure projects in the state. The initiative is part of BIS’s ongoing efforts to promote standardization and quality control across various sectors.

During the session, Shri Jitendra Kumar emphasized that how BIS us supporting our day to day life in silent way. In addition, Shri Bhavik Rajgor presented detailed insights into the applicable standards and latest development for Women and children and department. Sarita Tripathi, SPO explained the digital platform of the BIS including BIS care app, procedure for download and comment on the standards.

Shri Ambrish Kumar, State coordinator of Azeem prem ji foundation, Ms.Minaxi, Resource person of Azeem premji foundation and Jitendra Kumar DPO They appreciated BIS capacity building programme for district and block officials by BIS and have assurance to nominate their official on regular basis.

Q&A sessions provided WECD officials an opportunity to discuss challenges and seek clarifications on implementing these standards in their day-to-day activities and how they can procure the ISI products from the GeM portal. The sensitisation program aimed to equip women empowerment and Child development department officials with the necessary knowledge and tools to incorporate Indian Standards in their projects, thereby ensuring higher quality and safety for public infrastructure.