    Two Arambai Tenggol members arrested, firearms seized in Manipur

    July11/ 2024
    The apprehended individuals, Kangabam Lenin Singh (43) and Toijam Shantikishore (50), were caught in the Nambul Mapal area.

    Security forces personnel in Manipur

    Imphal: Two members of armed group Arambai Tenggol have been arrested and firearms seized from their possession in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said.

    The two persons, identified as Kangabam Lenin Singh (43) and Toijam Shantikishore (50), were apprehended in Nambul Mapal area late on Wednesday, a police statement said.

    An INSAS rifle along with a magazine and 16 cartridges, and a .38 calibre pistol and a magazine along with three cartridges were seized from their possession.

    A case has been registered for further investigation and legal action.

    —PTI

