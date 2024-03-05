President Of India Smt Droupadi Murmu To Confer Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards (Akademi Puraskar) For The Years 2022 And 2023 To 94 Eminent Artists On March 6

New Delhi (The Hawk): Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the President of India will confer Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards (Akademi Puraskar) for the years 2022 and 2023 to 94 eminent artists (two joint award) in the field of performing arts expressed in the form of music, dance, drama, folk & tribal arts, puppetry and allied theatre art forms. Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER, Shri G. Kishan Reddy; MoS for Law & Justice (Independent Charge) and Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal; Secretary, Ministry of Culture Shri Govind Mohan and Chairman, Sangeet Natak Akademi Dr Sandhya Purecha and Government of India will also attend the said award investiture ceremony.

Besides the Akademi Awards for the years 2022 and 2023, the President of India will also bestow the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship (Akademi Ratna) to 7 eminent artists (one joint fellowship) in the ceremony. Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship (Akademi Ratna) is the highest honour given to eminent artist in the field of performing arts for his/her exceptional contribution to his/her performing art form. The Fellowship of the Akademi is a most prestigious and rare honour, which is restricted to 40 at any given time.

The Akademi Awards have been conferred since 1952. These honours not only symbolize the highest standard of excellence and achievement, but also recognize sustained individual work and contribution. The honour of Akademi Fellow carries a purse money of Rs.3, 00, 000/- (Rupees three lakhs) while the Akademi Award carries a purse money of Rs 1,00,000/- (Rupees one lakh), besides a Tamrapatra and Angavastram.