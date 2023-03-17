President Murmu springs 'sweet' surprise on Kerala schoolkids

Thiruvananthapuram: On her first visit to Kerala, which lasted two days, President Droupadi Murmu gave a group of schoolchildren a "surprise" on Friday.

On Friday morning, a large gathering of students from a nearby school waited by the roadside to catch a glimpse of the President's motorcade on its way to the ashram of Amritanandamayi, located not far from Kollam.

The children saw the motorcade approaching and began waving their hands; to their astonishment, the car in which the President was riding pulled over right in front of them. Murmu got out of her car, strolled up, and handed out chocolates to a few of the students as the security guards closed in on her.

The President waved goodbye to the children with folded hands before leaving in his car.

She got to the state on Thursday night, and after attending events in Kochi, she went to the state capital. On Friday morning, she made a quick visit to the Amritanadamayi Mutt near Kollam and it was on this trip she stopped and interacted with the children.—Inputs from Agencies