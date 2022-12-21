Pre-Primary Sports Day Held In Olympus High

Dehradun (The Hawk): Olympus High conducted the Pre-Primary Sports Day within the school premises today. The program commenced with the welcoming of the Managing Director Dr. Kunal Shamshere Malla and the Principal Dr. Anuradha Pundir Malla.

This was followed by a beautiful and colorful Carnival Parade showcased by the tiny tots. Several races including Baton Relay, Balancing the Ball, Pick Drop and Run, Mat Race, Upper, and Lower Case, Pick the Ball, Three Legged Race, and Hurdle Race were held during the day.

Later, a prize distribution ceremony was held wherein the kids were awarded medals and certificates as a token of appreciation and motivation. The day concluded with the motivational words by the Managing Director Dr. Kunal Shamshere Malla and a Vote of Thanks by the Pre-Primary Co-ordinator Shaileja Hazarika.