Prayagraj: – The mortal remains of Asad Ahmed being brought for the last rites

The body of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son, Asad Ahmed, was buried at the Kasari Masari graveyard in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on April 15.

Prayagraj: The body of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son, Asad Ahmed, was buried at the Kasari Masari graveyard in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on April 15.

Earlier today, the mortal remains of Asad were brought to the graveyard from Atiq Ahmed’s residence amid heavy security deployment. Asad’s maternal grandfather Hamid Ali told ANI that all arrangements had been done at the house where Asad’s body was brought from the Prayagraj mortuary.

Asad along with another accused, Ghulam Hasan, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in Jhansi on April 13.

Both Asad and Ghulam carried a reward of ₹5 lakh each and police said that foreign-made weapons were recovered from their possession.

Earlier today, Asad’s relatives were seen carrying Asad’s body to perform the last rites.

Meanwhile, the body of Ghulam Hasan, was taken to another graveyard in Prayagraj for burial, police said.

Notably, Atiq Ahmed had also sought permission from a magistrate to attend the last rites of his son. The hearing in the matter is set to take place today in district court of Prayagraj.

Earlier, police had said that Asad was planning to free his Atiq Ahmed by attacking a police convoy midway as the gangster-turned-politician was being brought to Uttar Pradesh for a hearing.

Revealing further as to how the encounter took place, they said that based on information, two teams were deployed and Asad was intercepted, while he was on a bike along with his aide Ghulam.

Atiq and his brother Ashraf were brought to Dhoomganj police station in Prayagraj today.

Atiq was questioned by the ATS for around four hours on Friday as well. As per the sources, the police have found some crucial evidence regarding Atiq’s connection with Pakistan and ISI. Based on the investigation, a case will be registered against Atiq and Ashraf under UAPA.

Atiq Ahmed and his family came under the scanner in the Umesh Pal murder case. Atiq, who has over 100 cases against him over the last 43 years, has been convicted in the same case.

Umesh Pal, a key witness to the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party leader Raju Pal and one of his two armed security escorts was shot dead in Prayagraj’s Sulem Saray area on February 24. Several rounds were fired and bombs were hurled at Umesh and his gunners. ANI