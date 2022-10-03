Poster Exhibition Related To The Life Of Mahatma Gandhi Organized

Dineshpur (The Hawk): Poster exhibition and symposium related to the life of Mahatma Gandhi were organized in the auditorium of Azim Premji Foundation.

In the seminar held till late Sunday evening, the keynote speaker on the topic 'Prakash Bahu Roop Gandhi and Nai Talim', Gandhian senior journalist and writer and Uttarakhand Sarvodaya Mandal President Islam Hussain said that instead of looking at Gandhi through a single lens, he should be seen with different friends. need to see. Where Gandhi's education philosophy is unprecedented. Here he looks more an educationist or a philosopher than a politician. Earlier, all the guests described their poster exhibition at the venue as commendable. Bhaskar Upreti conducted the program.

The poster exhibition was attended by teachers, social workers and theater artists from across the district, including Nirmal Neolia, Rita Koli, Manoj Rai, Gobilal, Sunil Pant, Heera Jangpangi, Naveen Chillana, Aditya, Arshad Jamal, Pradeep Marcos, Rajkumar, Ashish Tripathi, Vipul. Mandal and Alok etc. should be present.