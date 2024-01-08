Pope Francis Advocates Global Ban on Surrogacy, Citing Dignity Violation for Women and Children

Pope Francis Calls for Global Surrogacy Ban, Citing Exploitation Concerns for Women and Children, Prompting Debate on Parenting Ethics and Rights

The Vatican: In a significant address to Vatican-accredited diplomats, Pope Francis urged a worldwide prohibition on surrogate parenting, denouncing it as a practice that gravely violates the dignity of both women and children. The pontiff labeled the use of surrogacy as "deplorable," highlighting its exploitation of vulnerable maternal situations.



The Pope's stance, likely to provoke controversy among pro-LGBT+ groups, follows his recent decision allowing priests to bless same-sex unions. He emphasized the need for an international effort to universally ban this practice, condemning it for its ethical concerns and the exploitation of women's material needs.



Surrogacy statistics remain elusive due to its illegal status in many countries globally and in certain U.S. states. Critics warn of a potential bias against financially struggling women who opt for surrogacy, while interest grows among those delaying pregnancy and same-sex couples seeking alternative family-starting methods.



Italy, neighboring the Vatican, has banned surrogacy, and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition aims to reinforce this ban by penalizing couples traveling abroad for the procedure.



Additionally, Pope Francis reiterated the Vatican's stance against gender theory, emphasizing its perceived dangers in negating essential differences between genders in the pursuit of equality.

—Input from Agencies