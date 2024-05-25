Polling deliberately slowed at a booth in Anantnag-Rajouri seat, says Iltija Mufti

PDP leader Iltija Mufti has alleged that polling was deliberately being slowed down at a booth in the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency, a charge denied by the administration.

Srinagar: PDP leader Iltija Mufti Saturday alleged polling was being deliberately slowed down at a booth in the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency, a charge denied by the administration.

PDP President and her mother Mehbooba Mufti is contesting the poll from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.



"Polling is deliberately being slowed down in Khanabal polling station number 26. Request @DCAnantnag @ECISVEEP to look into it," she said in a post on X.

Other PDP leaders also alleged voting was slowed down at other booths.



However, the administration denied the charges, saying voting was going on smoothly.

"The voting at the polling station 26 is ongoing smoothly. The voting percentage till 9.00 was 11.75 % and till latest update it is 20.7 %," Directorate of Information and Public Relations said on X.



It said the election machinery of Anantnag is committed to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.



"We request all to cooperate for peaceful voting," the department added.

—PTI