Police Visit Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Residence Again for Notice Delivery

Delhi Police's Crime Branch revisits Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence in a continued effort to serve a notice linked to the investigation into his claim about the BJP attempting to buy AAP MLAs.

New Delhi: As part of the investigation into Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals allegations of the BJP trying to buy AAP MLAs, a team from the Delhi Police crime branch paid a second visit to his residence on Saturday morning. The team, led by an officer of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank arrived at the Chief Ministers residence in the Civil Lines area of north Delhi according to an official statement.



This is the attempt by the Crime Branch to deliver the notice following a previous visit on Friday evening. During the visit police teams also went to Delhi Minister Atishis residence. However sources have reported that they were unable to serve the notices as officials at Kejriwals residence refused to accept them and Atishi was not, at home.

