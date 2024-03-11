Police team attacked during raid to nab criminal in West Delhi

In West Delhi's Raghuvir Nagar, a police raid turns chaotic as locals clash with officers from Mohan Garden Station, injuring several in their quest to apprehend known criminal Adil.

New Delhi [India]: A team of personnel from Mohan Garden Police Station was allegedly attacked by local residents and aides of a goon they tried to nab during a raid in West Delhi late on Sunday night.



Around 2 to 3 police personnel were injured in the incident, officials said.

According to officials, the incident occurred in the Raghuvir Nagar area. Locals got into a confrontation and attacked a police team from Mohan Garden Police Station, which was searching for a criminal identified as Adil.

Officials said that when the police team reached the area and started searching for the goon, locals, including women, came out in large numbers and started arguing with them.



The argument soon turned heated, resulting in a chaotic scene of pushing, shoving, and resistance between police personnel and locals.



Visuals from the spot showed locals, including women, dragging the police personnel, pushing, and attacking them.



Upon receiving information, the Station House Officers (SHOs) of Rajouri Garden and Tilak Nagar Police Stations responded with the local staff and dispersed the crowd, officials said, adding that the situation has been brought under control.



Heavy police force has been deployed in the area after the incident.

—ANI