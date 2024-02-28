Police Have Played Crucial Role In The Transformation Of UP’s Image: CM Yogi

Lucknow: In a scathing attack on the previous governments of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that they were sympathisers of rioters and conspired to dismantle the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), which played crucial role in handling communal riots and violence in the state, by abolishing 54 of its companies.

He said that his government has reorganised the disbanded units of the PAC. Speaking at a function held to inaugurate and lay the foundation of 144 infrastructural development projects worth Rs 2310 crore for the Uttar Pradesh Police at Lok Bhawan here, the chief minister stressed the crucial role of UP Police in the changed perception of the state. He remarked, "Uttar Pradesh has now emerged as the biggest investment destination in the country. The state is experiencing prosperity with the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. The contribution of UP Police towards the transformation of UP's image is crucial. Everyone can feel the hard work of UP Police in the state's changed perception." The Chief Minister announced that a special security force will be formed in UP soon. He also mentioned the establishment of the SDRF, Forensic Lab at the zone range levels and Forensic Institute in UP, adding that the SSF is also in charge of ensuring security at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The chief minister appreciated the changes in the behaviour of UP Police, pointing out that speaking politely while in uniform has a very positive impact. He emphasised the importance of following zero-tolerance policy for anti-social and anti-national elements as well as professional mafias, while adopting a sensitive approach towards common citizens and providing justice to them.

The chief minister informed that Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to have cyber police stations in all 75 districts.

"Initially, cyber police stations were set up in 18 districts, and the remaining 57 are being inaugurated today. Additionally, a Cyber Cell has been formed at all 1523 police stations. Now, cybercrime cases will be addressed at the police station level, eliminating the need to go to the zone or range levels," he stated.

He further said, “The work to strengthen the infrastructure of the police force in the new Uttar Pradesh of the new India started in 2017 and is progressing well. Prior to that, outsiders were wary of visiting Uttar Pradesh, while the youths of the state fought shy of revealing their true identity as a resident of the state."

He further informed that in the last six years, the government has spent nearly Rs 20K crore solely to strengthen the police infrastructure.

The chief minister said that recruitments and promotions were given to policemen as a favour and were not merit-based during that time.

"But, today more than 1,60,000 police personnel have been recruited through a completely fair and transparent means,” he said.

He also highlighted that promotions were given to over one and a half lakh police personnel without any discrimination, adding that the government ensured that they were selected from every district while organising skill training programme for them. —IANS