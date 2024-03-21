Police arrest second accused in Budaun double murder case

Javed, brother of main accused Sajid, apprehended after a reward announcement. Police intensify efforts to bring culprits to justice.

Budaun: A man accused in the Budaun double murder case was arrested from Bareilly on Thursday, police said.

The development comes a day after police said it had formed five teams to arrest Javed, accused to have been involved in the killing of the two children.

"Javed, the brother of main accused Sajid, was arrested by a police team in nearby Bareilly district. He is being brought to the district for further questioning," said Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi.



Javed surrendered at Satellite Police outpost of Baradari Police Station of Bareilly, the SSP said.



According to the police, Sajid, who runs a barber shop, on Tuesday entered the house of a family known to him and allegedly attacked three children -- Ayush (12), Ahaan alias Honey (8) and Yuvraj (10) -- with a knife. Ayush and Ahaan died, while Yuvraj was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

Hours after the murder, Sajid was gunned down in an encounter with the police. Javed had been absconding since the incident.



Police have registered a case against both Javed and Sajid under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.



Late on Wednesday evening, the police had announced Rs 25,000 reward for Javed's arrest. SSP Priyadarshi had said that five teams had been formed to nab him.

—PTI