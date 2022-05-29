PM to release benefits under PM CARES for Children Scheme on 30 May

New Delhi (The Hawk): Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will release benefits under the PM CARES for Children Scheme on 30 May 2022 at 10:30 AM via video conferencing. Prime Minister will transfer scholarships to school going children. A passbook of PM CARES for Children, and health card under Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will be handed over to the children during the programme.

PM CARES for Children Scheme was launched by the Prime Minister on 29 May 2021 to support children who have lost both the parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents or surviving parent to Covid-19 pandemic, during the period from 11 March 2020 to 28 February 2022. The objective of the Scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children in a sustained manner by providing them boarding and lodging, empowering them through education and scholarships, equipping them for self-sufficient existence with financial support of Rs. 10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age and ensuring their wellbeing through health insurance. A portal named pmcaresforchildren.in was launched to register the children. The portal is a single window system which facilitates approval process and all other assistance for children.