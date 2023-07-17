PM to inaugurate new terminal building of Port Blair airport tomorrow

New Delhi: On Tuesday, the new integrated terminal building at Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference.

With the inauguration of the new integrated terminal building, which cost over Rs 710 crore to construct, the island union territory's accessibility would be much improved.

With a total built up area of around 40,800 sqm., the new terminal building will be capable of handling about 50 lakh passengers annually.

An Apron that can fit two Boeing-767-400 and two Airbus-321 aircraft was also built at the Port Blair airport at a cost of Rs 80 crore. This implies that the airport can now park ten aircraft at once.

The architectural design of the airport terminal, which was inspired by nature, resembles a structure in the form of a shell that depicts the ocean and islands.

The new integrated terminal building will boost air traffic and help enhance tourism in the region, official sources said.

It will also stimulate regional economic growth and provide locals with more employment opportunities.—Inputs from Agencies