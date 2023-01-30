PM Netanyahu would attend Adani Group's entry into Israel through Haifa port acquisition

Haifa (Israel): On Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will join a ceremony to mark the Adani Group's successful entry into Israel through its acquisition of the Haifa port, which is being called a "strategic transaction" and is likely the largest foreign investment in this country in any field.

In July of last year, a group led by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) and including the Israeli firm Gadot Group won the bid to privatise the Port of Haifa for a whopping USD 1.18 billion.

It finalised the purchase on January 11 of this year, and improvement work at the port has been ongoing ever since. In this consortium, the Indian member owns 70% and the local member owns 30%.—Inputs from Agencies