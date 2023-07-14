PM Narendra Modi anticipates historic Chandrayaan-3 launch, a significant day for India's space sector

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi anticipates historic day for India's space sector with Chandrayaan-3 mission"



India is preparing for a momentous occasion on the 14th of July 2023, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch Chandrayaan-3, the country's third lunar mission, with a scheduled liftoff at 2:35 pm on Friday.



In a tweet, the Prime Minister highlighted the significance of this mission, stating that Chandrayaan-3 will carry the aspirations and dreams of the nation. The primary objective of Chandrayaan-3 is to achieve what its predecessor, Chandrayaan-2, could not—the focus will be on accomplishing a soft landing on the lunar surface and conducting exploration with a rover.



If the soft landing is successful, India will join the elite group of countries, including the United States, Russia, and China, to achieve this remarkable feat. The mission will commence with the spacecraft being launched into an Earth orbit at an altitude of 179 km. Subsequently, a series of maneuvers will be executed to progressively increase its orbit and break free from Earth's gravity, propelling it towards the moon.



Once in close proximity to the moon, Chandrayaan-3 will be captured by lunar gravity. The lander, carrying the rover, will then detach from the propulsion module and initiate a powered descent. This intricate process is expected to take approximately 42 days, with the landing anticipated to occur around August 23 during the lunar dawn.