PM Modi will launch Rs 19,100 crore projects in Bulandshahr today

PM Modi Unleashes a Wave of Transformation in Bulandshahr: From groundbreaking rail tunnels to integrated townships, a comprehensive infrastructure overhaul to propel economic growth and connectivity.

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate a range of development initiatives, in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. These projects have a combined investment of over Rs 19,100 crore. Aim to strengthen the infrastructure improve connectivity and boost the growth in the region.



One of the projects that PM Modi will commence is the operation of a 173 km double line electrified section connecting New Khurja and New Rewari on the dedicated freight corridor (DFC). This section is not significant for linking the eastern freight corridors but also for featuring a groundbreaking engineering marvel—a one kilometer long double line rail tunnel with high rise electrification. This tunnel has been designed specifically to ensure operations of double stack container trains thereby facilitating transportation for both passengers and goods.



Furthermore during this inauguration ceremony the Prime Minister will also unveil the rail line that connects Mathura Palwal and Chipiyana Buzurg Dadri sections. Additionally several road development projects worth than Rs 5,000 crore will be introduced to improve connectivity and stimulate growth in this area.



One noteworthy road project, among them is Indian Oils Tundla Gawaria pipeline.

Another significant inauguration is the 'integrated township, at Greater Noida' (IITGN) which aligns with Prime Minister Modis vision of integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects under PM GatiShakti. This ambitious venture, built at a cost of Rs 1,714 crore covers an area of 747 acres. Strategically positions itself near the junction of the eastern and western dedicated freight corridors. It is also conveniently located near the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to the south and the Delhi Howrah broad gauge railway line to the east.



Officials emphasize the connectivity offered by IITGN as it is surrounded by infrastructure facilities, for multi modal connectivity. With the Lok Sabha elections approaching in April May these transformative initiatives are expected to enhance the ruling BJPs development reputation particularly in Uttar Pradesh, a politically crucial state.