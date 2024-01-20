PM Modi visits historical temples in TN, greets elderly woman during roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Spiritual Sojourn Through Tamil Nadu: A Cultural Odyssey Unfolds as PM Modi Pays Homage at Historic Temples, Engages in Ramayana Chanting, and Fosters Unity Across India.

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu): In a display of unity Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a spiritual journey, through Tamil Nadu visiting the revered Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli and the sacred Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram. The locals warmly welcomed the Prime Ministers entourage showering petals on their procession and creating an atmosphere.



During the roadshows Prime Minister Modi reciprocated the gestures of the crowd by waving and expressing gratitude with hands. A heartwarming moment occurred when an elderly woman near her home raised her hands as a sign of affection to which the Prime Minister responded with folded hands.



As chants of "Jai Shri Ram" echoed along their route some individuals proudly displayed the flag. Families with children sat on their laps to witness this spectacle while others waved from balconies and windows adorned in saffron colored clothing.







At the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, in Tiruchirappalli Prime Minister Modi took part in a program where scholars recited verses from the Kamba Ramayanam, an text. In Rameswaram he performed darshan ( viewing) and pooja (worship) at the Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple while participating in 'Shri Ramayana Paryana,' a practice that involves attending recitations of this tale in different languages.

Highlighting the diversity of India the Prime Minister had the privilege of listening to captivating recitations of episodes, from the Ramayana in various languages such as Sanskrit, Awadhi, Kashmiri, Gurumukhi, Assamese, Bengali, Maithili and Gujarati at the temple. This beautiful tradition perfectly aligns with the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' emphasizing our nations unity.



We eagerly await the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Lord Rams temple in Ayodhya on January 22. This auspicious event marks another milestone in the Prime Ministers journey.



The visit to Sri Ranganatha temple in Srirangam holds significance as it is closely associated with Sri Rams worship. Legend has it that this revered idol at Srirangam was originally worshipped by Sri Ram and his ancestors and was gifted by Brahma himself. Additionally Prime Minister Modi showed his reverence for Kamba Ramayana—a Tamil version—at Srirangam where renowned Tamil poet Kamban initially presented his composition back in the century.



Continuing on his pilgrimage Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to offer prayers at Kothandaramaswamy Temple in Dhanushkodi and pay a visit to Arichal Munai—a location believed to be connected to the construction of Ram Setu—, on Sunday.