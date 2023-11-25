    Menu
    PM Modi undertakes sortie on Tejas aircraft

    Pankaj Sharma
    November25/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    PM Narendra Modi Takes to the Skies on Tejas Sortie, Boosting Confidence in India's Indigenous Aerospace Capabilities and Igniting National Pride.

    PM Modi in Tejas Aircraft

    Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday undertook a sortie on the Tejas aircraft and said the experience has bolstered his confidence in the country's indigenous capabilities.

    PM Modi in Tejas Aircraft



    Taking to social media platform X, the PM said, "Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas," "The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential," he said.


    Earlier today, he landed in Bengaluru and visited the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

    —PTI

