PM Modi undertakes sortie on Tejas aircraft

PM Narendra Modi Takes to the Skies on Tejas Sortie, Boosting Confidence in India's Indigenous Aerospace Capabilities and Igniting National Pride.

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday undertook a sortie on the Tejas aircraft and said the experience has bolstered his confidence in the country's indigenous capabilities.





Taking to social media platform X, the PM said, "Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas," "The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential," he said.





Earlier today, he landed in Bengaluru and visited the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

—PTI