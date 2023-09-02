    Menu
    India

    PM Modi to visit Jakarta next week to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia summits

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    September2/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Jakarta, Indonesia on September 6 and 7 to participate in the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.

    Modi is expected to meet the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a group of ten countries with which India has close economic and security relations.

    There hasn't been a summit between ASEAN and India since last year, when the two sides upgraded their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :Ministry of External Affairs Prime Minister Narendra Modi Jakarta Indonesia ASEAN
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in