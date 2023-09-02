PM Modi to visit Jakarta next week to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia summits

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Jakarta, Indonesia on September 6 and 7 to participate in the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.

Modi is expected to meet the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a group of ten countries with which India has close economic and security relations.

There hasn't been a summit between ASEAN and India since last year, when the two sides upgraded their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.—Inputs from Agencies