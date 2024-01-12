PM Modi to Unveils Mega Projects in Maharashtra, Inaugurates National Youth Festival in Nashik today

Prime Minister Modi launches transformative projects in Maharashtra, including the Mumbai Trans-harbour link and Surya regional water project. The National Youth Festival in Nashik, themed "Viksit Bharat@ 2047: Yuva ke liye, yuva ke dwara," witnesses thousands of enthusiastic participants. In Navi Mumbai, PM Modi unveils the 'Bharat Ratnam' Mega CFC, pioneering advancements in the Gems and Jewellery sector.

Mumbai/Nashik: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick off a series of transformative initiatives today, starting with the inauguration of the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik. Following the festival inauguration, PM Modi will lead the launch of developmental projects exceeding Rs 30,500 crore across Maharashtra.



In alignment with his commitment to enhancing urban transport infrastructure, the Prime Minister will officially open the Mumbai Trans-harbour link (MTHL), now named 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu.' Constructed at a cost exceeding Rs 17,840 crore, this 21.8 km-long six-lane bridge, the longest in India, is a vital component for bolstering connectivity between Mumbai International Airport, Navi Mumbai International Airport, and improving travel times to Pune, Goa, and South India.



The Mumbai Trans-harbour link is expected to substantially reduce travel time, particularly between Mumbai and Pune, while simultaneously improving connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.



Addressing a public gathering in Navi Mumbai, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various projects, notably the 9.2-km-long underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate to Marine Drive. This significant infrastructure development, estimated at over Rs 8,700 crore, is poised to bring about transformative changes in Mumbai's transport landscape.



Among the inaugurated projects, PM Modi will dedicate Phase 1 of the Surya regional bulk drinking water project, designed at a cost of more than Rs 1,975 crore. Expected to benefit approximately 14 lakh residents in Palghar and Thane districts, this initiative is a crucial step towards ensuring access to clean drinking water.



Additionally, the Prime Minister will launch several rail projects and unveil the 'Bharat Ratnam' (Mega Common Facilitation Centre) for the Gems and Jewellery sector at Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone- Special Economic Zone (SEEPZ SEZ). The Mega CFC, a first of its kind in India, is equipped with state-of-the-art machinery, including 3D metal printing, and is set to transform the Gems and Jewellery trade sector, providing valuable training opportunities, especially for differently-abled individuals.



The National Youth Festival, inaugurated by PM Modi at the Tapovan Ground in Nashik, coincides with Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary. Themed "Viksit Bharat@ 2047: Yuva ke liye, yuva ke dwara," thousands of youths have congregated in Nashik to participate in the festival, joined by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other dignitaries.



As the projects unfold and the youth festival gains momentum, Maharashtra braces itself for a new era of development and empowerment under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

—Input from Agencies